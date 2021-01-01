From union rustic
Scarber Mud Cloth Linen Lumbar Pillow
Features:HandmadeClosure type: ZipperMade in the USAProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: LumbarCover Material: LinenCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: Black/GrayShape: RectangularPattern: GeometricPillow Set: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Style: EclecticHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Washing Method: Dry cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:CE Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoCSA Certified: YesCPSIA Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesCertiPUR-US Certified: NoGREENGUARD Certified: YesGREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 15Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty: