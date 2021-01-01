Nameeks Scarabeo 5118-TB-Three Hole Scarabeo Teorema 2.0 32" Rectangular Ceramic Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with Three Faucet Holes - Includes Overflow Perfect for the modern or contemporary bathroom atmosphere, this 32" bathroom sink is made from built-to-last white ceramic. It comes in the no hole option with wall mounted installation. Includes towel bar. It was made in Italy by Scarabeo as part of their Teorema 2.0 collection. Nameeks Scarabeo 5118-TB Features: Covered under Nameeks 1 year limited warranty Rectangular ceramic sink with counter space Polished chrome towel bar included Wall mounted application Overflow and towel bar included in this model From the Scarabeo Teorema 2.0 collection Standard drain size of 1-4/5" Center drain location provides optimal draining capability Mounting hardware included Nameeks Scarabeo 5118-TB Specifications: Overall Length: 31-9/10" (left to the right of the sink) Overall Width: 17-3/10" (front to back of sink) Basin Length: 19-1/2" (left to the right of the basin) Basin Depth: 3-1/2" (top to bottom of sink basin) Faucet Hole Size: 1-2/5" Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Faucet Centers: 8" Ceramic White