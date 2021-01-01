Nameeks Scarabeo 1810-One Hole Scarabeo Glam 23" Rectangular Ceramic Drop In Bathroom Sink with One Faucet Hole White Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic

Nameeks Scarabeo 1810-One Hole Scarabeo Glam 23" Rectangular Ceramic Drop In Bathroom Sink with One Faucet Hole Perfect for the modern or contemporary bathroom atmosphere, this 23" bathroom sink is made from built-to-last white ceramic and features an ultra thin edge. Sink has one faucet hole and is utilized as a drop-in sink. Made in Italy by Scarabeo.Nameeks Scarabeo 1810 Features:Covered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyRectangular ceramic sinkDrop in applicationSink features an ultra thin edgeFrom the Scarabeo Glam collectionStandard drain size of 1-4/5"Center drain location provides optimal draining capabilityMounting hardware includedNameeks Scarabeo 1810 Specifications:Overall Length: 22-1/10" (left to the right of the sink)Overall Width: 15-2/5" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 5-3/5" (top to bottom of the sink)Basin Depth: 4-2/5" (top to bottom of sink basin)Faucet Hole Size: 1-2/5"Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Ceramic White