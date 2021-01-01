ScanSnap iX1500 Color Duplex Document Scanner with Touch Screen for Mac and PC Black Model

Best Quality Guranteed. Double-sided scanning with advanced paper feeding system. Scan your documents, business cards, receipts, and photos. Large, easy to use 4. 3 inch touch screen allows you to easily scan to your preferred destinations. Scan to Google Drive, Dropbox, Your desktop folder, and more! Connects via USB cable or Wi-Fi (2. 4 and 5 GHz). you can scan via Wi-Fi to your laptop, tablet, or smartphone device. Built in software Organizes and cleans up your documents with automatic cropping, blank page deletion, and more Scanning speed of up to 30 ppm, with 50 page automatic document feeder (ADF). optical resolution of up to 600 dpi.