Scanner iSCAN 900 DPI A4 Document Scanner Handheld for Business Photo Picture Receipts Books JPGPDF Format Selection Micro SD Card Hand ScannerB

Best Quality Guranteed. Note: No software installation is required. You need 2 AA batteries (not included) and a memory card (not included) to use it directly. Scan mode: Press and hold 'Scan' for 2 seconds to turn on the device, and then press 'Scan', the green light is on. The scanner moves to scan the file until the green light turns off automatically (or press the 'Scan' key and the green light goes out). The number shown on the display increases by 1 to indicate that the scan is complete. Scanner scans images or pictures quickly: Store JPEG/PDF files within seconds, scan images or pictures quickly, plug and play, no need any software preinstalled. Compatible with Windows XP/7/Vista/Mac OS 10.4 or above version. Lightweight and travel-friendly: Stored in Micro SD card directly, support read data on your computer or phone with USB connected. Powered by 2pcs AA batteries, Compact Design, it is convenient to carry outsi