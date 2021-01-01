From kirkland's
Scandinavian Solid Fir Wood Accent Table
Advertisement
Redefine your modern space with the elegant texture of our Scandinavian Solid Fir Wood Accent Table! You’ll adore the uniquely fashionable design and walnut veneer. Table measures 18L x 22W x 24H in. Crafted of solid fir wood Walnut veneer finish Includes two (2) drawers Features a modern slat design Weight capacity: 285 lbs. No assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Wipe with a soft, damp cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.