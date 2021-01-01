MoDRN Scandinavian Kipper Round Dining Table Top, Box 2 of 2

Invite the MoDRN Scandinavian Kipper Round Dining Table into your kitchen for meals and memories for years to come. Clean lines and minimalist-style design lend room for seating and accenting your dining area. Crafted from engineered wood and robust steel, this dining table is finished in white and features an open pedestal base design that's tiered and flared for modern appeal and added stability. The Kipper Dining Table is standard dining table height and requires simple assembly upon delivery. The table edge is wrapped in white binding, and rubber feet help protect floors from marring. Pair with pieces from the Scandinavian Minimal Collection to complete the look.The MoDRN Scandinavian Minimal CollectionInspired by Nordic design, the exclusive MoDRN Scandinavian Minimal Collection is made up of clean lines and neutral finishes for furniture and decor that capture natural light and bring an open concept to any space in your home. Best of all, this collection is crafted of top-quality materials at prices that allow everyone to have great contemporary style. Solid wood furniture pieces and natural textures create looks that are stripped down to embrace simplicity. Nature-inspired shades including grays and blues provide a soothing, comfortable style that brings wide open spaces indoors.