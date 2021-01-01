From philip kingsley
Philip Kingsley Scalp Toner - Rehydrating & Energizing (8 oz)
Advertisement
With a refreshing blend of soothing ingredients, the Philip Kingsley Stimulating Daily Scalp Toner serves as a rehydrating toner and scalp energiser, packed with antibacterial benefits, that enhances the scalp function to help sustain growth and promote healthy hair. Recognised as the leading authority on scalp and hair health, the Philip Kingsley range has been created using a unique approach to hair care and more than 50 years of trichological expertise and clinical experience.