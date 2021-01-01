Masterpiece Art Gallery Scallop Lace Dresses By Lauren Maurer Canvas Art Print 16" x 20"

Full of warmth and a romantic aura, this canvas print features a black and white evening gown adorned with a deep red corsage of flowers. A lovely addition to your bedroom, closet, or powder room, this feminine piece is a classic that will bring you joy for years to come. Printed on only top-quality canvas with first-rate technology, every brushstroke is distinctive and defined. Plus, with printing that covers the expanse of the canvas, framing is unnecessary and hanging your new artwork is a cinch.