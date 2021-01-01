White Gold Scallop Dinner Plate, Set Of 4
Description
Features:Made of Fine PorcelainRich Gold Trimmed11-inch Dinner Plate. Perfect Size for Dinner And ServingDishwasher SafeNot Safe In The Microwave Due To The Gold TrimPlate Type: Dinner PlateSet Size: 4Primary Material: Porcelain ChinaColor: white goldShape: RoundPattern: Solid ColorRim Detail: Gold RimFinish: GlossyHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeMicrowave Safe: NoOven Safe: YesScratch Resistant: YesChip Resistant: YesStackable: YesFood Safe: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCommercial Dishwasher Safe: Commercial Oven Safe: Commercial Microwave Safe: PTFE Free: DS Metallic: GoldDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamBPA Free: Spefications:NSF Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoSOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Individual Plate Diameter - Side to Side: 11Plate Depth - Front to Back: Individual Plate Weight: 1.48Assembly:Eligible for Hardware Packs: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: