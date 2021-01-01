Fortessa Scalini 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Solid Handle Dessert Knife, Set of 12

Advertisement
Set of 12 solid handle dessert knives in Scalini pattern; features heft, weight and balance in hand 18/10 stainless steel: greater resistance to stains and rust, superior shine Scalini features: sculpted pattern with step design on top and end of handle; flat underside design on knife provides stability; bold, balanced weight 360Degree design - design appears on front and back on every piece; finely serrated knife blade and solid handles knives Dishwasher safe; Fortessa brand and/or mark on each piece, Weight: 0.25 Pounds, Manufacturer: Fortessa /Schott Zwiesel