Scale 220g/ 0.01g, Digital Pocket Scale 100g calibration weight, Mini Jewelry Scale, Kitchen Scale,6 Units Conversion, Tare & LCD Display, Auto Off.

Best Quality Guranteed. High-Precision & Quick Respond: Digital pocket kitchen scale built with high precision sensor system, provides accurate and instant measurements from 0.01g to 220g, which is suitable for food, gemstones, coins, jewelry, gold, etc. 100g Calibration Weight: Auto calibrate to ensure accuracy. Its fast and easy to tare and calibrate with the 100g calibration weight, and its pocket-size (5.51"x3.11"x0.91") meets for many of your portable weighing requirements. 6 Weighing Units: The weed scale includes all the necessary weighing units for easy weight translations, converts measurement between g/oz/ozt/dwt/ct/gn in seconds through one button press. Multifunctional: The scale will auto-off after 60 seconds of inactivity to save battery power. Large size digits and stark contrast LCD red back-lit display, make it easy to read in all light conditions. Rechargeable Battery: Compared with other jewelry scale, ours are more environme