SC to ST Fiber Patch Cable Single Mode Duplex - 10m (32.8ft) - 9/125um OS1 LSZH - Beyondtech PureOptics Cable Series

Beyondtech high-quality SC to ST Fiber Patch Cable Single mode 9/125 OS1 fiber is specially designed for fast Ethernet, Fiber Channel, Gigabit Ethernet Speeds, data center, premises, educational, LAN, SAN, commercial, 10GBASE-L (1310 nm), 10GBASE-E (1550 nm), 1000BASE-LX (1300 nm) and Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) applications. It supports video, data and voice services. This fiber OS1 SC ST Fiber Patch Cord conforms with TIA/EIA 492AAAA and IEC60793-2-10 A1b standards and complies with RoHS specifications. This SM fiber has an yellow color jacket with a 3.00mm diameter. OS1 cables have a 0.25 dB/km attenuation at 1550 nm and 0.35 dB/km at 1310 nm. This SC to ST Single mode Duplex OS1 fiber patch cords operate at -20oC to +70oC and have a minimum installation bending radius of 5.0 cm and a minimum long term bending radius of 3 cm. OS1 patch cords allow for connections between patching panels and network and server equipment. OS1 9/125 patch cords are commonly used in passive ap