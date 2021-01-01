SC to SC Fiber Patch Cable Multimode Duplex - 5m (16.4ft) - 62.5/125um OM1 LSZH - PureOptics Cable Series

high-quality SC to SC Fiber Patch Cable 62.5/125 OM1 Multimode fiber is specially designed for fast Ethernet, Fiber Channel, Gigabit Ethernet Speeds, data center, premises, educational, commercial, LAN, SAN and Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) applications. It supports video, data and voice services. This fiber SC SC Fiber Patch Cord conforms with TIA/EIA 492AAAA and IEC60793-2-10 A1b standards and complies with RoHS specifications. This MM fiber has an orange color jacket with a 3.00mm diameter. OM1 cables have a 200 MHz-km bandwidth and a 3dB/km maximum attenuation at 850 nm light sources and a 500 MHz-km bandwidth and a 1dB/km max attenuation at a 1300 nm wavelength. This SC to SC Multimode Duplex OM1 fiber patch cords operate at -20C to +70C and have a minimum installation bending radius of 5.0 cm and a minimum long term bending radius of 3 cm. OM1 patch cables are suitable for fiber optic network, fiber optics patch panels, adapters and fiber optic tra