Baldwin SC.NAPXCUR.R.TSR Napa Right Handed Standard C Keyway Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Traditional Square Rose and Curve Lever on Int

Baldwin SC.NAPXCUR.R.TSR Napa Right Handed Standard C Keyway Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Traditional Square Rose and Curve Lever on Interior Single Cylinder Function: Baldwin's single cylinder handleset has a keyed cylinder on the exterior and a thumbturn on the interior. Unlocking and locking the deadbolt is done by either a key on the exterior or via the thumbturn on the interior. This handleset includes both the interior and the exterior for a complete entrance solution. Right Handed: Handing is determined by standing on the outside of a room, facing the door, and noting on which side the door hinges are located. This handle is right handed, and so when standing outside of the room and facing the door the hinges will be on your right.Features:Baldwin 5-pin C-Keyway standardGuide posts for easy installationTested to exceed ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 securityDesigned for Right handed doorsSolid brass deadbolt latch with hardened steel roll pin for additional strength and securityInterior comes in same finish as exterior. If split finish is desired, please contact customer serviceLimited Lifetime Mechanical Warranty and Limited 25 Year Finish WarrantyProduct Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Baldwin Reserve Series products are constructed from solid brass - providing a more luxurious, higher quality feel than door hardware made with lesser metals. When you hold a Baldwin product in your hand, you will immediately notice the difference that solid brass makes – it is heavier, stronger, and smoother than most of the door hardware on the market today.Specifications:Backset: Adjustable to 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"BHMA Security: Grade 2Handing: RightDoor Thickness: 1-3/4" - 2"Latch Faceplate: Round Corner, Square Corner, Drive-InProjection: 2-8/9"Grip Center to Center: 8-13/32"Manufacturer Warranty: Limited Lifetime Mechanical, 25 Year FinishProduct Variations:SC.NAPXCUR.L.TSR: Left Handed Napa Single Cylinder Handleset with Tube Lever on InteriorSC.NAPXCUR.R.TSR (This Model): Right Handed Napa Single Cylinder Handleset with Tube Lever on Interior Single Cylinder Satin Nickel