Baldwin SC.LAJxSQU.R.CSR La Jolla Sectional Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Right Handed Interior Square Lever Satin Black Handleset Keyed

Baldwin SC.LAJxSQU.R.CSR La Jolla Sectional Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Handleset with Right Handed Interior Square Lever Single Cylinder Keyed Entry: Single cylinder handlesets are keyed on the exterior with an associated thumbturn on the inside that unlocks the door. The exterior handle has a thumb plate and the interior handle features a lever or knob. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used to secure entrances to a residence or place of business.Features:Tested to exceed ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 security requirementsConstructed of solid brass for durability and premium feelAccommodates door thickness 1-3/8" to 2"; up to 2-1/2" with purchase of a thick door kitLimited Lifetime Mechanical Warranty and Limited 25 Year Finish WarrantySpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-7/8"Handing: RightLatch Faceplate: Drive-In, Round Corner, or Square CornerCylinder: 5 Pin C KeywayMaterial: BrassGrip Center to Center: 8-3/8"Handle Projection: 2-3/8"Trim Width: 2-11/16"Interior Handle Projection: 2-5/16"Interior Handle Length: 4-1/4" Single Cylinder Satin Black