Delacora SC-L38333 Wheeler 32'' Tall Urban Industrial Table Lamp Brushed Bronze / Silver Lamps Table Lamps
Delacora SC-L38333 Wheeler 32'' Tall Urban Industrial Table Lamp Features: Lampshade is constructed of hardback fabric Comes with 5 feet of cord Urban look and feel Switch at bulb base Dimensions: Height: 32" Width: 16" Product Weight: 14.5 lbs Diameter: 16" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Shape: A19 Number of Bulbs: 1 Watts Per Bulb: 150 Voltage: 120v UL Listed: Yes Location Rating: Dry Location Brushed Bronze / Silver