Supersonic SC-2211 21.5" 1080p LED TV, AC/DC Compatible with RV/Boat & APC P11VNT3 11-Outlet Performance Surgearrest Surge Protector

Enjoy stunning picture quality and feel like you're right in the middle of the action with this Supersonic 21-1/2 in. 1080p LED TV! The Full HD-quality picture will assure that you get the best show possible. Plus, it is wall mountable for a sleek and convenient installation. Or use it in your boat or car because it comes with a 12-volt DC car adapter! And to make sure your TV and other electronics won't be ruined by lightning strikes, power surges or changes in voltage, be sure to plug it in to the included 11-Outlet Performance SurgeArrest Surge Protector from APC by Schneider Electric. This surge protector also guards both your power and data lines. You can plug in up to 2 telephone/DSL connections, a network line for Ethernet protection, 11 standard plugs and a coaxial cable for devices such as a cable modem, cable box, DSS receiver, A/B switch, splitter, etc. Of the 11, 6 outlets are spaced to allow for large box plugs.