Summit SBC635MBINK 24 Inch Wide 5.6 Cu. Ft. Capacity Free Standing Beer Kegerator with Deep Chill Function Black Beverage Appliances Kegerators Beer

Summit SBC635MBINK 24 Inch Wide 5.6 Cu. Ft. Capacity Free Standing Beer Kegerator with Deep Chill Function Features:Large 5.6 cu. ft. capacity can house a full half keg, pony keg or two 1/6 barrel kegsNo tap is included with this model to give you a wide range of customization optionsThis beer dispensing Kegerator operates between the range of 30 to 50ºF for the perfect temperature beverageStylish, front mounted digital thermostat with blue LED display is easy to navigate for your favorite settingAutomatic defrost cycle provides a longer product life with a reduced maintenance scheduleAttractive chrome guard rail is provided to ensure reduced spillage and overall neatness of useStainless steel interior floor provides a strong and durable base while loading and unloading kegsThis product includes casters for maximum portability between locationsDeep chill function provides a quick cool down for the freshly installed keg reducing the temperature quicklyThis Kegerator can be built in to existing cabinetry for a flush, professional lookConvenient reversible door swing allows for more location options around other appliances and cabinetsRemovable drip tray provides a catch for any spillage that may occur during usage for easy clean upOne year parts and labor, five year compressor manufacturer warranty, giving you peace of mindSpecifications:Total Capacity: 5.6 Cu. Ft.Defrost Type: AutomaticNumber of Draft Towers: 1Number of Taps: 0Temperature Range: 33 to 50ºFDepth: 25-7/8"Height: 33-1/2"Width: 24" Beer Kegerators Black