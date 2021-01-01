Summit SBC635M7NCF 24 Inch Wide 5.6 Cu. Ft. Capacity Free Standing Coffee Kegerator with Single Nitro Infusion Tap Black Beverage Appliances

Summit SBC635M7NCF 24 Inch Wide 5.6 Cu. Ft. Capacity Free Standing Coffee Kegerator with Single Nitro Infusion Tap Features:Large 5.6 cu. ft. capacity can house a Cornelius keg and a nitrogen tank for long lasting coffee dispensingSingle tap is designed to serve nitro infused coffee from a Cornelius style keg This coffee dispensing Kegerator operates between the range of 30 to 50ºF for the perfect temperature beverageStylish, front mounted digital thermostat with blue LED display is easy to navigate for your favorite settingAutomatic defrost cycle provides a longer product life with a reduced maintenance scheduleAttractive chrome guard rail is provided to ensure reduced spillage and overall neatness of useStainless steel interior floor provides a strong and durable base while loading and unloading kegsThis product includes casters for maximum portability between locationsDeep chill function provides a quick cool down for the freshly installed keg reducing the temperature quicklyCommercially approved by ANSI-NSF certifications at Standard 7 and ETL-S ListedConvenient reversible door swing allows for more location options around other appliances and cabinetsRemovable drip tray provides a catch for any spillage that may occur during usage for easy clean upOne year parts and labor, five year compressor manufacturer warranty, giving you peace of mindPackage includes: Draft Tower, Nitrogen Tank (empty), Regulator and all connectionsSpecifications:Total Capacity: 5.6 Cu. Ft.Defrost Type: AutomaticNumber of Draft Towers: 1Number of Taps: 1Temperature Range: 33 to 50ºFDepth: 25-1/2"Height: 49"Width: 23-5/8" Coffee Kegerators Black