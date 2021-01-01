Maplevilles Cabinetry SB42 Inset 42" Wide x 34-1/2" Tall Double Door Base Kitchen Cabinet with Standard Sink Opening Light Grey Kitchen Cabinets Base

Maplevilles Cabinetry SB42 Inset 42" Wide x 34-1/2" Tall Double Door Base Kitchen Cabinet with Standard Sink Opening Please note: Cabinet hardware (handles/pulls) not included Unfinished sides will require end panels This product requires assembly, extra screws provided in the packaging All installation documents are digital, please download for use Features: Standard Sink Opening Cabinet box sides are made of A-Grade plywood with wood veneer The back panel is made with a picture frame recessed style plywood The interior of the unit has a natural maple veneer, offering a contrast with its exterior Cabinets use a layer of waterborne UV finish that makes for quick and easy cleaning The unit’s doors don’t have a center stile but use MDF to protect against warping and cracking Set of hidden, adjustable, soft-closing hinges for smooth operation and silent movements Covered under a 1-year limited manufacturer warranty CARB compliant product Specifications: Width: 42" Height: 34-1/2" Depth: 24" Cabinet Installation: Base Mounted Material: Birch Wood 42 Inch Light Grey