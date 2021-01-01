From trademark fine art
'Say My Name' Graphic Art on Wrapped Canvas
This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a drawing of a lion wearing a short brimmed hat with a tag that reads "Say my name!". Giclee is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Size: 19" H x 14" W x 2" D