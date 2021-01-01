Sawyer Outdoor Chandelier by Hinkley - Color: Brown - Finish: Matte - (29209SQ-LL)

The rustic Sawyer Outdoor Chandelier from Hinkley Lighting creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere for outdoor spaces like porches and indoor areas like living rooms. The circular chandelier is made of metal with a Sequoia faux wood finish and uses candelabra bulbs enclosed in 6 Clear Seedy glass shades. The chandelier is constructed with Hinkleys own anti-corrosion coating. With traditional inspiration, this piece complements a variety of design styles. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Round. Color: Brown. Finish: Sequoia