Sawyer Mini Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (516-1S-BK-M8-LED)

The Sawyer Mini Pendant Light from Alder & Ore is a simple and sophisticated piece suitable for a wide range of interiors. A rounded metal ceiling mount anchors the piece in place and sends a thin stem to suspend its conical metal shade. A lamp rests inside the shade, emitting a steady glow of warm downlight for an intimate atmosphere. Its contrasting brass socket boasts a knurled band, offering a touch of industrial edge while keeping in line with the fixtures clean aesthetic. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Shape: Bell. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black