Savy Natural Peaks stone floor and wall tile with a mosaic marble design brings the beauty and tranquility of nature into your home. Natural finish with smooth surface offers a unique blend of neutral tones to complement many decors. Diamond shape features straight edges and moderate shade variations for an eye-catching design. Non-vitreous tile absorbs 7% or more moisture and is best suited for indoor use. 9.37-in L x 12.62-in W x 8mm thick tile covers 0.82-sq ft per piece. Sold individually, so it’s easier to purchase the right amount for your project. Ideal for use on kitchen walls, backsplashes or as an accent tile. Elida Ceramica Savy Natural Peaks 12-in x 12-in Natural Stone Marble Floor and Wall Tile | SVYNATPKS1212