Savour Tufted Performance Velvet Counter Stool EEI-3910-NAV

Tufted Dining Counter Stool|Stain-Resistant Performance Velvet|Gold Stainless Steel Base|Dense Foam Padding|Assembly Required|Counter-Height Bar Stool Weight Capacity: 300 lbs.|.Bring luxe elegance to your dining room or kitchen space with the Savour Tufted Performance Velvet Counter Stool. Featuring a sweeping silhouette and updated club chair design, this velvet stool is suited for a counter-height pub table or kitchen island. This counter-height bar stool is upholstered in stain-resistant performance velvet upholstery and features dense foam padding to offer a comfortable seat while dining. Resting on a chrome gold tubular stainless steel frame, this versatile counter stool has interior button tufting and a charming curved shape. Seat Height From Floor: 26"H; Counter Bar Stool Weight Capacity: 300 lbs. Set Includes: One - Savour Tufted Counter Stool.