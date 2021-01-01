Savona Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Cream - Finish: Bronze - (9816-OB)

An impeccably styled caged pendant, the Savona Pendant Light is replete with thoughtful details. Each pendant is fitted with a bright linen shade which includes a frosted glass diffuser for cheerful light dispersion. The custom crafted metal shade guard features detailed transitions and layers outside the shade to complete this memorable look. Supplied with a 54 chain. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Cream. Finish: Old Bronze