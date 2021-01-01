Baxton Studio Savina 5-Piece Grey and Dark Brown Dining Set

Reinvent your dining room with the sophistication of the Savina dining set. Made in Malaysia, this wooden set includes 1-table and 4-chairs, each upholstered in a light fabric that complements the dark brown wood finish. Designed with both comfort and style in mind, each chair features a plush foam-padded seat, as well as a striking cut-out design on its back. The round tabletop is supported by an intersecting base, creating a chic, sculptural effect. Requiring assembly, the Savina dining set is well suited for both casual and formal dining. Color: Grey and Dark Brown.