From mika concepts
Saver Design Metal Storage Organizer Rack/Freestanding Bathroom Shelf w/Magazine Basket, White
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Freestanding metal storage shelf with 1 shelf and 1 removable magazine rack on the side. saver organizer shelf can be placed over the toilet with a maximum width of 22 in. and height of 34 in. Perfect for use in your bathroom to store toiletries, towels and magazines. Official product* Assembly required. Approximate Dimensions: 26.25 in. W X 38.5 in. H X 11.5 in. D.