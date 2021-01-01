Savannah Floral Paprika/Beige Area Rug

This season, set your sights on the rich, lavish wonders of the Savanna Ethereal Garden Paprika/Beige Area Rug. Featuring elaborate patterns in opulent, old-world hues, this collection is sure to be a standout piece in any room. Each area rug is exquisitely power-loomed using 100% heat-set polypropylene to give you a truly luxurious feel. With an ultra-soft frieze pile, these ageless designs are not only soft to the touch but also give off an unmatched elegance. The fiery reds, soft greens and velvety ivories found in this collection help to make any room in your home feel irresistibly inviting. Using the most advanced technology available, Savanna’s powerful, synthetic fibers are hard-twisted to create a dense finish that combats permanent stains, as well as wearing. With its large-scale motifs, kaleidoscopic designs, and traditional patterns, Savanna Ethereal Garden Paprika/Beige Area Rug will bring a new life to your home with a look that has been admired by style enthusiasts for centuries. Rug Size: Rectangle 9'9" x 13'