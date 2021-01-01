LR Home Savannah Farmhouse Striped Fringed Throw Pillow, Cream/Tan/Beige, 20" x 20": Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This addition dwells perfectly on a comfy couch, bed, or bench. This pillow is a wonderful accent for the home looking to add a neutral casual piece to their collection. This piece features a well-toned striped design and textured fringe bordering. Hand-crafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create.