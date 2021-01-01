James Martin Vanities Savannah 60 in. W x 33 in. Single Vanity Cabinet Only in Driftwood with Antique Pewter Hardware

The Savannah Collection by James Martin Vanities features a Savannah Shutter style that can take you anywhere. From the beach, to the cottage, to the cabin you will feel at home with this beautifully hand crafted piece of furniture as the focal point in your bathroom. This collection is offered in a variety of finish colors. Each cabinet is configured to work with our 3 cm countertops. Pewter finish door and drawer pulls adorn the doors and drawers. Each cabinet includes a matching decorative wood backsplash.