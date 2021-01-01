From design house
Design House Savannah 3-Light Matte Black Vanity Light
The Savannah Vanity Light features an effortless blend of rustic and modern farmhouse styles. White metal shades with subtle black trim and a contemporary matte black finish creates an inspired look of simplistic charm. This 3-light downlight is the perfect addition for above your bathroom or entryway mirror.The Design House Savannah Vanity Light is UL listed and comes with a 10-Year limited warranty that protects against defects in materials and workmanship.