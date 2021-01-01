South Shore Savannah 2-Drawer Pure White Changing Table

The details are what give this set a much-loved classic look that will help create a warm, cozy nursery for your little treasure. We'd all love for them to stay babies forever - but they'll grow fast (as we all know). So we created kid's room furniture for the same collection: when baby is older, just complete the room by adding more pieces to what you have. Love it. This country style changing table features rounded contours for your baby's safety and comfort. Color: Pure White.