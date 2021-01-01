From hillsdale furniture
Hillsdale Furniture Savana Bar Stool with 360-Degree Swivel, White, Set of 2
Classic yet contemporary, the Savana swivel bar height stool has a versatile and enduring style. Its high contoured back, perfectly placed footrest, and padded upholstered seat make it easy for guests and diners to relax. The stool combines a seat that spins a full 360 degrees with a welcoming, country-inspired style to complement casual decors. Constructed of sturdy wood in a white finish with a cream fabric upholstery, this bar stool is ideal for your kitchen area or bar height dining table. Assembly required.