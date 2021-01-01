Sauve 94.5" Fir Solid Wood Dining Table

Founded atop trestle base, this dining table is crafted from reclaimed fir wood in a distressed finish that highlights the rustic natural knots, grains, and character. It is finished with handmade wormholes that bring out all the character of the reclaimed wood. Its trestle legs, crafts a robust and sturdy foundation – just right for your rustic farmhouse style dining room. Another color is whitewash finish for a coastal flair. Measuring 94.5" long, this design is sized to seat eight family members or guests comfortably. Color: Whitewashed