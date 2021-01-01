From world market
Sauce Bae Skinny Habanero Hot Sauce by World Market
Sweet pineapple and spicy habanero and jalapeno come together with ginger and turmeric for a complex mix of delicious flavors. Add warm, zesty spice and a kick of fiery heat to chicken, rice, avocado, veggies, pizza and more.