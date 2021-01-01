Wedding Venue Shop Satin Table Runner - 12" x 108" | Moss Green | 1 Pc

PACKAGE INCLUDES: 1 Moss green satin table runner - 12" x 108" GLAM DESIGN: With the glossy surface of satin, our table runner will surely glam up your table decor. PERFECT FOR ALL OCCASIONS: This table runner is best for birthdays, parties, social events, banquets and any other intimate gathering. PREMIUM QUALITY: This table runner is made up of satin fabric that makes it sturdy and wrinkle-resistant. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Due to the delicate material of our table runner, it should only be dry cleaned for it to last long beautifully., Manufacturer: Wedding Venue Shop