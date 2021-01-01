This pendant light in an attractive satin nickel finish is the perfect addition to any home. This indoor light is rated for use in dry locations. It offers superior light distribution with its dimmable feature, allowing you to easily adjust the intensity of the light. It is backed by a worry-free 5 year limited. Manufactured by Luminance Brands for Sunset Lighting dedicated to offering quality commercial and residential lighting products supported with world-class service. Founded in 1951 as American De Rosa Lamparts, Luminance Brands has grown to be a full spectrum lighting provider. Strategically designed using premium quality materials, this light provides a durable and long-lasting functionality to give your home the perfect illumination. Light up your home and live brighter with Luminance Brands! Sunset Lighting Satin Nickel Transitional Opal Glass Cylinder LED Mini Pendant Light | F9140-53-LED-JA8