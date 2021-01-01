The Design House 700500 Springdale 2-Way Latch Entry Door Handle is finished in satin nickel and designed for left or right hand doors. The popular styling of the wave shaped handle is easily incorporated into most architectural styles and will add a touch of elegance to your decor. This handle fits the two most common backsets in the U.S. (backset is the distance from the edge of the door to the center of the bore hole), which are 2-3/4-inch and 2-3/8-inch. The 1/2-inch latch bolt is plated in nickel and does not budge once in place. With privacy in mind, this product accepts a key on one side of the lock but is operated by a turn-button knob on the other side. Entry handles are often used on front doors and back doors. Use this handle on standard 1-3/8-inch and 1-3/4-inch thick doors. This product has a 1-inch by 2-1/4-inch radius corner face plate and 5-pin security. If you are preparing your door for installation, the cross bore should be 2-1/8-inches in diameter and the edge bore should be 1-inch in diameter. This product is ANSI Grade-3 certified, which means this Handle is rated for residential security. The Design House 700500 Springdale 2-Way Latch Entry Door Handle comes with a limited lifetime mechanical warranty and a 5-year finish warranty. Design House offers products in multiple home decor categories including lighting, ceiling fans, hardware and plumbing products. With years of hands-on experience, Design House understands every aspect of the home decor industry, and devotes itself to providing quality products across the home decor spectrum. Providing value to their customers, Design House uses industry leading merchandising solutions and innovative programs. Design House is committed to providing high quality products for your home improvement projects. Design House Satin Nickel Reversible Keyed Entry Door Handle | 700500