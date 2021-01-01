Smooth-Star fiberglass doors are ready-to-paint, with crisp, clean contours. Satin Etch privacy and textured glass lets the sunshine in while offering maximum privacy. Therma-Tru fiberglass door systems are backed by a comprehensive lifetime limited warranty and a finish warranty of 10 years. A long-lasting, professionally applied finish in Ruby Red offers enduring beauty. A Pulse Linea door combines with triple-pane Satin Etch glass and a pop of red to make a bold statement. Exceptional energy efficiency is achieved through strong seals against air and moisture, standard Low-E glass, and a solid polyurethane foam core. Our fiberglass doors won’t warp or rot like wood, or dent or rust like steel. With a high-end and low-maintenance finish, your door is protected from everyday wear and tear. With heavy-duty construction and thick fiberglass, this door delivers beauty and strength. Therma-Tru Satin Etch 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass Pulse Lite Left-Hand Inswing Ruby Red Painted Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould | S1RXE-LIB-RR