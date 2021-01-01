Satellite Communicator - Two-Way Global SMS Text Messenger & Email, Emergency SOS Alerting, Check-in & GPS Location - Android iOS Smartphone Accessory

GLOBAL TWO-WAY SATELLITE COMMUNICATOR: Rugged, GPS location-aware and Iridium satellite based, the device links with the free app on your smartphone or tablet to keep you connected when outside cell coverage. Monthly subscription required: $20, $35 or $50 (25, 250 or unlimited satellite messages) with cell, Wi-Fi and SOS messaging included. After the initial 3-month commitment, suspend for just $4/mo. Plans currently available in USA, Canada and Australia, but works globally. GLOBAL MESSAGING AS IT WAS MEANT TO BE: Only extends your messaging coverage to everywhere on earth transmitting over the lowest cost network available (satellite, cellular or Wi-Fi). offers a familiar text messaging experience to and from any SMS text number, email address or another app user. By taking advantage of cellular or Wi-Fi when available and the Iridium network (a truly global satellite network) when it isnt, only offers seamless coverage wherever you go! DEDICATED SMS PHONE