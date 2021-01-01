Sateen Ruffled 54" Window Valance in Cream/Chocolate

Unique. Genuine. Fun. Window valance for your kitchen, living room, dining room, bedroom, kids, and dorm rooms. Matches well with various color palettes of curtains, rugs, furniture, and any other home decor accent accessories. Made from high quality 100% polyester tight woven, Turkish made, silky satin fabric. They can be gifted to your mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma, grandpa, wife, son, daughter, and other beloved ones with 10's thousands of designs. You can also find matching curtain panels in our collection. As manufacturers of printed home textiles, we follow current trends and bring you the latest home fashion. Environmentally friendly, no dye substance harming the health of your family. Either a present to your family, friend, relative, boyfriend, girlfriend, or yourself, the item should be interesting, authentic. Men, women, kids, teens, boys or girls everybody will love them! Anyone from any profession will be thrilled with the difference these curtains bring to their house decor. Due to manual measurement, please kindly allow a 1-2 cm discrepancy. The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible, however, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. No hardware is included.