SATA to USB 30 External Hard Drive LayFlat Docking Station for 25 or 35 HDDSSD Supports up to 8TB Drive

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBILITY: For 2.5' and 3.5' SATA I, II, III Hard Drives and Solid State Drives, USB 3.0 to SATA interface. EASY INSTALLATION: Tool-Free design allows you to simply mount your hard drive and plug and play with the included USB 3.0 cable, no drivers needed, compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux. HIGH SPEED: Super Speed USB 3.0 provides data transfer rates of up to 5Gbps, and backwards compatible with USB 2.0 and 1.1. WHATS IN THE BOX: Double-foil-shielded premium 12V AC adapter and and 3.3 ft USB 3.0 cable What you get: Our worry-free 18-month and 24h friendly customer service.