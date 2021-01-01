SATA to USB 3.0, SATA III Hard Drive Adapter Cable for 3.5/2.5 Inch HDD/SSD with 12V/2A Power Adapter, 20 Inch

Best Quality Guranteed. QUICKLY ACCESS A SATA SSD OR HDD: Add drive space to your laptop by connecting to a 3.5' or 2.5'SSD or HDD using this SATA to USB cable. You can connect to an external drive to: add storage, perform backups, create disk images, implement data recoveries, and transfer content to your laptop. FAST TRANSFER SPEEDS WITH UASP: The SATA to USB adapter supports USB 3.0 data transfer speeds of 5Gbps. But, you can experience transfer speeds up to 70% faster than conventional USB 3.0, when connected to a computer that also supports UASP CONNECT FROM ANYWHERE: The hard drive USB adapter is a portable solution that tucks away nicely in a laptop bag with no external power required SAVE TIME: The hard drive transfer cable lets you easily swap between drives with no need to install the drive inside an enclosure. Its plug-and-play and doesnt require drivers. 12V 2A POWER ADAPTER INCLUDED: This USB 3.0 to SATA 22 pin connector cable is equip