SATA III Cable 2Pack 18inch SATA III 60 Gbps Left Angle 7pin Female to Left Angle Female Data Cable with Locking Latch Compatible HDD Red

Best Quality Guranteed. SATA revision 3.0 (aka SATA III) provides up to 6 Gbps data throughput, Backwards compatible with SATA revision 1 and 2 (aka SATA I and SATA II) This Cable connect motherboards and host controllers to internal Serial ATA hard drives and DVD drives 90-degree design can make for better cable management in some situations, especially in tight spaces Includes locking latch on each end of the cable to ensure it doesn't work itself loose Please be sure to check your case to see which way you need the cable to be angled