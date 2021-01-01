SATA Combo USB IDE SATA Adapter Hard Disk SATA to USB3.0 Data Transfer Converter for 2.5/3.5 Optical Drive HDD SSD Support Up To 6TB Drives

Universal Hard Drive Adapter - This device supports 2.5'/3.5' IDE/SATA/SSD hard drive disks and 5.25' CD/DVD drives, getting all your drives active through USB port to the computer. (For 3.5" IDE drivers and old SATA HDD, you need to connect 12V 2A power adapter and 4-pin power cable provided. Attention please turn on the SWITCH on IDE adapter in the last step.) Specification Supported Drives: 2.5'/3.5' SATA HDD/SSD; 2.5'/3.5' IDE HDD; DVD-ROM, CD-ROM, CD-RW, DVD-RW, DVD+RW; Compatible Systems: Windows8/7/10/Vista/XP/Mac OS 9/10/Linux; Supports drives with a capacity of up to 6 TB; Support speed up to 5Gbps; Support USB3.0, Backward compatible with USB 2.0/1.1; On/Off Switch for HDD protection; DC Power Supply 12V included for 3.5' devices; LED activity indicator, Plug & Play, simple, reliable and stable Compatible Hard Drives: 2.5" 3.5" SATA HDD/ SDD 2.5" 3.5" IDE HDD DVD-ROM CD-ROM CD-RW DVD-RW DVD+RW