SATA Cable III 6Gbps HDD SDD Data Cable (15 Inch Blue, 3 Pack), 8-pin 6.0 Gbps SATA 3 Cable with Straight Connector & Locking Latch Wire Cord Plug.

SATA 3 cable is designed to connect motherboards and host controllers to internal Serial ATA hard drives and DVD drives, quickly upgrading your computer for expanded storage. Please be kindly noted that this cable does not provide power for your hard drive. It must be powered separately. Blazing 6 Gbps Fast Data Transfer: The latest SATA Revision 3.0 allows for data transfer speeds of up to 6 Gbps, 2x faster than SATA II, backwards compatible with SATA I and SATA II. Data transfer speed is limited by rating of the attached equipment Effective way to provide replacement or spare for different SATA systems or for RAID configuration Latching Secure Connection: Locking latch on each end of the cable to ensure secure connections for fast and reliable file transfer Compatible with SATA equipped devices such as: Asus 24x DVD-RW Serial-ATA Internal Optical Drive, Crucial MX100 BX100 MX200 SATA Solid State Drive, Kingston240GB SSDNow V300 SATA 3 Solid State Drive, LG