Our Trevia Taffeta Ribbon Is A Semi Lustrous Lighter Weight Ribbon With A More Delicate Look Than Grosgrain And A More Matte Look Than Satin. The Feel Of The Ribbon Is Very Smooth. It Holds It Shape, And Has Nice Workability And Body Due To The Almost Unnoticeable Wire On The Edges. If You Are Looking For A Lighter Weight And Flexible Ribbon Yet Has The Body To Allow You To Sculpt A Soft 'cloudy' Looking Bow, This Is The One! Made Of 100% Nylon. - Satin Lime Trevia Taffeta Wired Ribbon - 2-1/2 X 25yd - Grosgrain by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.