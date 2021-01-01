Iconic Pet Sassy Paws Wooden Sofa Cat & Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, Rustic Brown, Small

Your furry friend will be maxin’ and relaxin’ on his new Iconic Pet Sassy Paws Wooden Pet Bed with Paw Printed Comfy Cushion. Paw-fect for pets of all types, this luxurious bed will give him his own place to stay comfy and cozy. Crafted using durable pine wood, it’s designed to be steady and stable for the safety of your pet. The sleek, premium look will be a nice accent to just about any room in your home. The plush pawprint fabric is soft to the touch for your pet’s comfort and the zippered cover is machine washable for easy clean up whenever needed. Your buddy will love lounging in his new paw-some pet bed any time of day or night.